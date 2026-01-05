Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Up 10.7% – Should You Buy?

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $558.62 and last traded at $555.7450. Approximately 72,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 97,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.82.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.88 and a 200 day moving average of $439.03. The stock has a market cap of $759.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.89 and a quick ratio of 13.89.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $30.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a net margin of 127.86% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) is a diversified media and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates in two primary segments: legal publishing and software solutions. Its publishing arm produces the Los Angeles Daily Journal and the San Francisco Daily Journal, which provide daily coverage of legal news, court decisions, opinion pieces and public notices to attorneys, judges and legal professionals across California.

