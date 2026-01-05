Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 155353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco De Chile from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Banco De Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Banco De Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco De Chile

Banco De Chile Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $764.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.97 million. Banco De Chile had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco De Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $26,962,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Banco De Chile by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 352,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 234,619 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Banco De Chile by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 298,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 190,741 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Banco De Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,454,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Banco De Chile by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,253 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco De Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) is a leading Chilean financial institution headquartered in Santiago. Founded in 1893, the bank is one of the country’s oldest and most established banking groups, serving a broad spectrum of individual, corporate and institutional clients. It is publicly listed and operates under Chilean banking regulations while participating in international capital markets.

The bank’s core businesses include retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, and investment banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco De Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco De Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.