Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram Sells 2,840 Shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $85,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,579.55. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:RAPP traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $27.52. 245,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,843. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.63.
Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on RAPP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,270,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $219,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 196,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter.
About Rapport Therapeutics
Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.
Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rapport Therapeutics
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- 3 Overlooked Deductions to Help Potentially Minimize Capital Gains Tax
Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.