Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells 9,333 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $699,415.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,197,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,672,931.18. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 31st, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $705,948.12.

On Monday, December 29th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $711,921.24.

On Friday, December 26th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $714,627.81.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $724,987.44.

On Monday, December 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $750,186.54.

On Friday, December 19th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $757,279.62.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $770,252.49.

On Monday, December 15th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $776,318.94.

On Friday, December 12th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $771,465.78.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $731,333.88.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.72. 2,668,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,884. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 158.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 180.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

