Head-To-Head Review: SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) versus Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.00 -$33.62 million ($0.41) N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58% SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74%

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats Green Organic Dutchman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

