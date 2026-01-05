Critical Comparison: Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) vs. Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) and Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Intercont (Cayman)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $147.48 million 0.90 $50.16 million $1.04 3.51 Intercont (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Imperial Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Intercont (Cayman).

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Intercont (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 28.61% 13.60% 8.08% Intercont (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Imperial Petroleum and Intercont (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Intercont (Cayman) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Imperial Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.38%. Given Imperial Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Imperial Petroleum is more favorable than Intercont (Cayman).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Intercont (Cayman) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Intercont (Cayman)

Intercont (Cayman) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of global maritime shipping services through its subsidiaries. Its services include time chartering and vessel management. The company was founded on July 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

