Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on HVRRY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hannover Ruck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Hannover Ruck from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hannover Ruck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.

HVRRY stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. Hannover Ruck has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Hannover Ruck had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannover Ruck will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY), commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non?proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance?linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia?Pacific and other global markets.

