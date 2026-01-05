NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 666.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 650 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 615 to GBX 630 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 500 to GBX 550 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 690 to GBX 765 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 730 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 657.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 369 and a 52 week high of GBX 663.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 617.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 555.63.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported GBX 19.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

