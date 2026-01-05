Analysts Set Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) PT at $55.56

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.5556.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TERN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 26th.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $441,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small?molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

