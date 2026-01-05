Avient (NYSE:AVNT) & Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex 5.97% 9.07% 3.41% Avient 3.49% 10.75% 4.25%

Volatility & Risk

Methanex has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avient has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

73.5% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Avient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Methanex and Avient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 0 3 9 1 2.85 Avient 0 5 4 1 2.60

Methanex currently has a consensus price target of $46.55, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Avient has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.11%. Given Avient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avient is more favorable than Methanex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Methanex and Avient”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $3.72 billion 0.85 $163.99 million $2.95 13.81 Avient $3.24 billion 0.90 $169.50 million $1.23 25.76

Avient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Methanex. Methanex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Methanex pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Avient pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Methanex pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avient pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Methanex has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Avient has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Avient beats Methanex on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks. Its products are used in medical and pharmaceutical devices, food packaging, personal care and cosmetics, transportation, building products, wire and cable, recreational and athletic apparel, construction and filtration, outdoor furniture, healthcare, textiles and appliances, and industrial markets. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

