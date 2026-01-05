First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Acquires $250,003.80 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) Director Marshall Reynolds acquired 46,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $250,003.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,993,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,633.40. This represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $5.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.22.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 25.11%.The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is -0.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FGBI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank, the company provides a diversified range of commercial and retail banking services. Founded in 1932, First Guaranty Bancshares has grown from a community mutual bank into a publicly traded institution listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker FGBI.

The company’s core business activities encompass traditional deposit products and lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.