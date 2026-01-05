FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

FGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FG Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Nexus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of FG Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on FG Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FG Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:FGNX opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03. FG Nexus has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. FG Nexus had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 64.92%.

About FG Nexus

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

