Brokerages Set BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT at $117.00

Shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BOK Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $159,435.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,236.64. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $380,395 in the last ninety days. 60.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 109.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.2%

BOKF opened at $118.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.49 million for the quarter. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company’s offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.