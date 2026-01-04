Dynex Price Reaches $0.0259 (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Dynex has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Dynex coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a market cap of $2.74 million and $218.18 thousand worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,353.35 or 1.00169430 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 106,012,435 coins and its circulating supply is 106,007,580 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 106,007,275.60304878. The last known price of Dynex is 0.02644238 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $244,688.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

