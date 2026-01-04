Gaimin Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $631.91 thousand and approximately $17.48 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gaimin

Gaimin was first traded on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 94,992,923,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,006,856,002 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official message board is gaimin.medium.com. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 94,992,923,682 with 49,006,856,002 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.0000125 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $18,086.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

