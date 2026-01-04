Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,285,000 after buying an additional 1,103,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,206,000 after acquiring an additional 589,365 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,908,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,223,000 after acquiring an additional 329,842 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $192.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $195.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

