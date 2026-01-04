Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 90.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 90,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 59.0% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $85.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

