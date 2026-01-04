U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 176,638 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 176.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,638 shares during the period. Gold Fields accounts for 1.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 31.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 34.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of GFI stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $47.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Read Our Latest Report on GFI

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.