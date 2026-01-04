U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 10,136 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 55.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,219,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,423,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,104,000 after buying an additional 428,932 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $2,336,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

