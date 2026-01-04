Sabre Corporation $SABR Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,696,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049,688 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for about 1.8% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 38.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 320,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sabre by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 231,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 21,242,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after buying an additional 2,132,064 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

SABR stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $525.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Sabre Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

