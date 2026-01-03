ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Trading Down 21.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) were down 21.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 5,597,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average daily volume of 286,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

ROK Resources Stock Down 21.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15.

ROK Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.