Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,068 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 103.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 128.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.93.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of SPGI opened at $512.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.09 and its 200-day moving average is $515.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.