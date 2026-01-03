Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 10,846 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 161,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 313,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,895,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,047,000 after purchasing an additional 227,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, President Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.