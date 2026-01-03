Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $444.00 to $439.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.92.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $438.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 292.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.83. Tesla has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 35.2% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 165,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 47.9% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 1,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

