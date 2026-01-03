Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 173,259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 173,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Charis Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

