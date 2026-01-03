Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stock Holdings Trimmed by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 616,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,575,000 after buying an additional 322,723 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

