Townsend & Associates Inc Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,001 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $34,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 38.1%

BATS:EFV opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.