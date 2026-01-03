Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $69.80 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $70.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

