Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,188,945,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after buying an additional 3,163,938 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in S&P Global by 3,430.6% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,554,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,699,000 after buying an additional 1,510,540 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after buying an additional 730,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $310,348,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $512.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.25.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.93.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

