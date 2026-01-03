Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PAA opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company had revenue of $11.58 billion during the quarter.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) is a publicly traded energy infrastructure company that provides midstream services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company’s core activities include gathering, transporting, storing and marketing hydrocarbons, using an integrated network of pipelines, storage terminals, rail and truck transloading facilities. Plains also offers logistics and marketing services that connect upstream producers with refiners, traders and export markets.

Plains owns and operates a portfolio of pipeline and terminal assets concentrated in major U.S.

