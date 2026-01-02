Insider Buying: Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Major Shareholder Buys 13,182,469 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 13,182,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $67,494,241.28. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 41,958,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,829,685.76. This trade represents a 45.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Under Armour alerts:

On Monday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 2,497,826 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,639,869.16.

On Friday, December 26th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,385,850 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,193.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,313,881 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,978,158.55.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 2,745,253 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $12,381,091.03.

On Monday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 7,739,154 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,671,409.92.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 8,234,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.74. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,920,000. BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the second quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,463,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,391,000 after buying an additional 2,898,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 153.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,346,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 1,421,981 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 99.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,005,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,037 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.