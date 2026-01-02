Edgar Smith III Buys 208,996 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) Director Edgar Smith III bought 208,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,578.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 537,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,236.40. This trade represents a 63.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,717. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.33.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 25.11%.The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FGBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank, the company provides a diversified range of commercial and retail banking services. Founded in 1932, First Guaranty Bancshares has grown from a community mutual bank into a publicly traded institution listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker FGBI.

The company’s core business activities encompass traditional deposit products and lending solutions.

Featured Stories

