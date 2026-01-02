ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Trading Down 21.7% – Here’s What Happened

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) traded down 21.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 5,597,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average session volume of 286,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$39.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Featured Stories

