Mark Saad Sells 37,577 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Mark Saad sold 37,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $6,206,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,130.36. This represents a 78.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.92. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 0.44. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $184.40.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a negative return on equity of 277.31%. Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20,300.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 82.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.
Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.
