Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Sells $11,697.84 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 18,568 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $11,697.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,472,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,547.11. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 31st, Luke Evnin sold 24,962 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $15,476.44.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Luke Evnin sold 34,847 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $21,256.67.

On Monday, December 29th, Luke Evnin sold 108,606 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $66,249.66.

On Friday, December 26th, Luke Evnin sold 35,632 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $22,448.16.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Luke Evnin sold 16,310 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $10,601.50.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Luke Evnin sold 71,428 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $44,999.64.

On Monday, December 22nd, Luke Evnin sold 59,307 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $40,921.83.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Luke Evnin sold 9,983 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $11,380.62.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Luke Evnin sold 14,548 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $15,275.40.

On Monday, December 15th, Luke Evnin sold 23,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $25,294.80.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 346,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,149. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOWL shares. Zacks Research lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

