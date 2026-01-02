United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul Mahon Sells 8,300 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $4,029,069.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $17,854,600.83. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

UTHR stock traded up $9.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.72. The company had a trading volume of 522,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,367. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.79 and a 200-day moving average of $392.95. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $519.99.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

