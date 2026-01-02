Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Research – January 2nd

IREN, Marathon Digital, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” is an informal term for publicly traded companies whose business activities or balance-sheet holdings give them significant exposure to Bitcoin — for example, miners, exchanges, custody providers, hardware/software vendors, or firms that hold BTC on their books. Stock market investors use these equities to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements while accepting company-specific operational, regulatory, and market risks distinct from owning bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.
IREN (IREN)
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Marathon Digital (MARA)
Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA
Cipher Mining (CIFR)
Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in January 2026
- Hi Ho Silver Away! Silver Breaks $80 as Poor Man’s Gold Explodes
- Duke Energy’s Nuclear Bet Signals the AI Power Shift
- Actions Speak Louder: Why This CEO Kept Buying His Own Stock
- Find the Next NVIDIA With This Semiconductor ETF
- D-Wave vs. IonQ vs. IBM vs. Google: Which Quantum Bets Will Win 2026?