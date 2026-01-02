Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $22.04. Regencell Bioscience shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 25,705 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Regencell Bioscience Trading Up 4.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 384,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Regencell Bioscience

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

