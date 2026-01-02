MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €355.30 and last traded at €355.30. Approximately 58,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €353.40.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €359.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €369.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49.

About MTU Aero Engines

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business). The company offers commercial aircraft engines for wide body jets, narrow body and regional jets, business jets, and turboprops; military aircraft engines for fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.