Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 154,945 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 188,327 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of RCKY opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.67. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $154,853.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 95,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,573.22. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Byron Wortham sold 6,600 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $197,340.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,156 shares of company stock worth $643,824. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 448,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium footwear, apparel and accessories for a diverse range of end-users. The company serves outdoor enthusiasts, hardworking professionals and military personnel under a family of brands that includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango and Xtratuf. Products span hunting and hiking boots, work and safety footwear, western and lifestyle boots, as well as performance socks and outerwear.

Rocky Brands operates multiple production and distribution facilities in North America, with its corporate headquarters located in Nelsonville, Ohio.

