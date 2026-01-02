RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €661.50 and last traded at €661.50. 4,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €660.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €638.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €662.83.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution. It also provides accessories, care products, service parts, and services. The company serves restaurants and hotels; catering, such as company canteens, hospitals, schools, universities, military facilities, prisons, and retirement homes; and quick service restaurants, caterers, supermarkets, bakeries, snack outlets, butchers' shops, service stations, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.