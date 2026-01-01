Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) vs. Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Head-To-Head Survey

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 9.83% 13.52% 2.99% Fluence Energy -2.14% -9.21% -2.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Talen Energy has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Talen Energy and Fluence Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.12 billion 8.10 $998.00 million $4.62 81.13 Fluence Energy $2.26 billion 1.60 -$48.31 million ($0.42) -47.10

Talen Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talen Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Talen Energy and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 3 13 0 2.81 Fluence Energy 6 16 4 0 1.92

Talen Energy presently has a consensus price target of $395.21, indicating a potential upside of 5.44%. Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $13.54, indicating a potential downside of 31.53%. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Fluence Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.