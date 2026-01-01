Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 371,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 744% from the average daily volume of 43,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Rio Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru. The company was formerly known as Escape Gold Inc and changed its name to Rio Silver Inc in October 2011. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

