IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 332,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 62,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

