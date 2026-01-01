Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,092 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 19,093 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,211 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,211 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 69.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,862. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE: SBI) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to seek a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund is sponsored and managed by Western Asset Management Company, a global fixed-income investment firm with a focus on municipal and other debt securities. SBI pursues its goal by investing predominantly in intermediate-duration municipal bonds, aiming to balance yield potential with interest rate risk management.

The portfolio typically comprises a diversified mix of investment-grade and, to a lesser extent, higher-yielding municipal securities issued by state and local governments and their agencies.

