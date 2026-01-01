Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $7.78. Aegon shares last traded at $7.7650, with a volume of 2,515,621 shares traded.

AEG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aegon by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,006,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732,972 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 306.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 2,348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,482,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aegon by 27.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,869,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,932 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter worth approximately $16,634,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

