Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.17 and traded as high as $44.61. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 118,643 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.78 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,213,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

