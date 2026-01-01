Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,674 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 8,532 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of Golden Heaven Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 3,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,373. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $1,968.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Golden Heaven Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Inc (NASDAQ:GDHG) is a China-based company specializing in the research, development, production and distribution of environmentally friendly agricultural and industrial chemical products. Its core business activities include the manufacturing of organic and bio-based agricultural inputs such as organic fertilizers, biopesticides and plant growth regulators designed to enhance soil health and crop yields. In addition, Golden Heaven offers water?treatment chemicals and air?quality control agents for industrial applications.

The company’s product portfolio features Bacillus?based biopesticides, proprietary organic fertilizer blends containing beneficial microorganisms and enzymatic additives, and specialty agents for industrial boiler desulfurization and wastewater remediation.

