Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.45. 967,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 749,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Destiny Tech100 Trading Down 3.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Destiny Tech100 by 45.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Destiny Tech100 by 84.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter.

