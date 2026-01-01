Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.4080. Approximately 10,854,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 15,851,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 135,466 shares in the company, valued at $609,597. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,960 shares of company stock valued at $49,372. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver?based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high?purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas’ two flagship projects are the Cauchari?Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

